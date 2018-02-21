Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

World’s First LNG-fueled Bulk Carrier Delivered

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

Photo: Lloyd's Register

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and ILSHIN LOGISTICS delivered the world’s first LNG-fueled bulk carrier under the dual-class of Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Korean Register.
 
The 50,000 dwt bulk carrier has also been verified to be in compliance with the International Gas Fuel (IGF) Code. The vessel is the result of a collaboration project, announced in July 2016, to develop the first in a new generation of environmentally-friendly LNG-fueled bulk carriers.
 
The ship has a Type ‘C’ LNG fuel tank with a capacity of 500m³, made of austenitic high manganese steel and located on the aft mooring deck. The material, newly developed by POSCO, has a high manganese content (approximately 26 percent) and is specially designed for cryogenic LNG and liquefied gas storage applications. The properties and characteristics of the high-manganese steel, as well as the required welding technology and fuel tank design, have been proven suitable for cryogenics with the support, certification and approval of LR.
 
LR said it undertook a comprehensive approach in supporting POSCO and ILSHIN LOGISTICS by providing certification of High Manganese Steel Welding Consumables, Welding Procedure Approval and Material Approval after concluding extensive development and testing. LR certification was officially issued in July 2017.
 
