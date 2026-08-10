Lockheed Martin Awarded Combat Systems Contract for Australian Submarines

The Australian Submarine Agency (ASA) has awarded Lockheed Martin a two‑year AUD$26.5 million ($18.7 million) contract to create a sovereign Combat Systems Integration (CSI) capability for Australia’s future Virginia‑class submarines under the AUKUS partnership.

Australian engineers will be supported by U.S.-based Virginia-class submarine subject-matter experts, to accelerate capability development and build a sustainable, sovereign integration capability for the future force.

Together with the ASA, Lockheed Martin will conduct a market analysis of Australia’s supply‑chain needs for the Virginia‑class combat system integration effort, identifying opportunities for existing and new local suppliers to join the global supply chain and deepen industry partnerships.

The contract will add more than 20 CSI engineering jobs to support initial work in Western Australia, expanding the company’s maritime combat‑systems and integrated air‑and‑missile‑defense workforce of over 470 specialists.





