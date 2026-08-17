Lone Star Funds Sells Vigor Marine Group

Lone Star Funds has announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XI, L.P. has completed the sale of Vigor Marine Group to Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Vigor Marine Group operates shipyard and fabrication facilities across five locations and employs approximately 2,700 people in the Pacific Northwest, Virginia and California. The company offers advanced services and complete solutions for a variety of clients, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, state ferry systems, the cruise industry and the commercial fishing industry.

During its ownership, Lone Star partnered with Vigor Marine Group’s experienced management team to expand its offering and invest in its capabilities, including facility improvements and technology upgrades. The company also integrated its business into a single brand and operating platform.



