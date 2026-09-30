LOREKA360° Receives ClassNK Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to two modules of the LOREKA360° digital suite developed by Accelleron Switzerland Ltd.: Tekomar XPERT Engine and Emissions Desk.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

Product name:

LOREKA360° (Tekomar XPERT Engine・Emissions Desk)

Scope of Certification:

Software product providing both stand-alone functionality and high-granularity data utilization through automatic cloud integration Versatile performance management and fleet-wide vessel management support (Tekomar XPERT Engine) Real-time engine condition diagnostics and condition improvement recommendations (Tekomar XPERT Engine) Visualization of vessel Carbon Intensity Indicators (CII), support for CII rating forecasting, and automated generation of regulatory reports meeting IMO DCS and EU MRV requirements (Emissions Desk)

Detailed information on each product and solution is available on the following page: https://accelleron.com/press-releases/accelleron-secures-classnk-innovation-endorsement-for-loreka360-engine-and-emissions-modules