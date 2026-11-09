The Los Angeles and Long Beach seaports employer group and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 26 extended their contract to November 20 and plan to continue negotiating a new labor agreement covering about 2% of workers at the busiest US container port complex.

The Pacific Maritime Association and the union representing about 250 maritime watchmen at the ports are negotiating with assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Union watchmen control and inspect truck and employee entries at terminal gates, provide terminal security and guard and track critical cargo crossing the docks.

A strike by the ILWU watchmen would disrupt operations at terminals that handle more than half of the ports’ cargo, including roughly 85% at Long Beach and 33% at Los Angeles, PMA said.