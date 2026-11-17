A liquefied petroleum gas tanker sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday, Bulgaria's defence ministry said, a few dozen miles from where another ship went down after a drone attack a day earlier.

The Liberian-flagged vessel, Gas Husky, sent a distress signal before sinking approximately 50 miles east of Byala, the ministry said.

The Transport Ministry said that all 19 crew members had been evacuated from the life raft to an air base in the town of Varna.

It said that the tanker was carrying 3,400 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas at the time it sank. The vessel's Greece-based manager did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The cause of the incident, which occurred inside Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, and the state of the tanker and the crew were not immediately clear.

Mario Smarkov, Varna regional governor said there had been no pollution recorded in the area.

On Monday a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coast after it was attacked by at least one drone. That was the latest in a spate of attacks that have left more than 20 seafarers missing and feared dead, raising concerns about the widening conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

"The motor vessel GAS HUSKY disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and at 0802 (0602 GMT) this morning, its emergency beacon — which signals that a vessel has sunk — was activated," the defence ministry said.

At least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July, according to maritime security firm Diaplous.

The waters off the shores of the two NATO countries have become the primary route for shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, the Black Sea ports of which have come under constant fire from Russia since its invasion.





Recent drone attacks off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast https://sphinx.thomsonreuters.com/graphics/?#/graphic/gkvleblodpb

(Reuters)