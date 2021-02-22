LR Announces Maritime Executive Leadership Appointments

Among his first key appointments since taking the helm of Lloyd’s Register (LR) in January, Chief Executive Nick Brown has named three new members of LR’s executive leadership team: Mark Darley as Business Director, Marine and Offshore, Andy McKeran as Business Director, Maritime Performance Services and Philippa Charlton as Chief Marketing Officer.

“LR recognizes that maritime stakeholders must rise to the demands of changing technology and the drive to decarbonize our industry. With these three key leadership appointments, combining years of sector and functional knowledge and expertise, we can help our clients address these challenges, working as a trusted advisor and supporting them with the significant investment decisions we must all make in the decade ahead,” Brown said.

Darley, a naval architect, has been with LR for more than 20 years in various operational, business and leadership roles across Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, including Chief Operating Officer for the Marine & Offshore business before taking on this role. As Business Director for Marine & Offshore, he will manage and expand LR’s classification, certification and verification services and evolve these to deliver on changing market expectations.

McKeran joined LR as Commercial Director for the Marine and Offshore business two years ago, having spent more than two decades working in the marine, offshore and naval sectors for Cegelec, Alstom, Converteam and General Electric. He will expand LR’s performance management, fleet management and fleet optimization, combining LR’s domain technical expertise and digital products and services, a portfolio that includes Hanseaticsoft, SeaSafe and i4 Insight.

Charlton, formerly Marketing Director of LR’s Business Assurance Division, will take charge of the LR brand, as well as the strategic marketing activities to underpin the organization’s growth objectives. Prior to joining LR, she was CMO of Averda, a global waste management company operating across multiple industry sectors in recycling, waste to energy and engineering projects after a tenure as Group Marketing Director of PGI, a global cyber and maritime security business.