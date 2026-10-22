LR, BPA Urge Ports to Prep for Maritime Nuclear Tech

Ports should begin preparing for advanced nuclear technologies, including nuclear-powered ships, floating power plants and small modular reactors (SMRs), according to a joint report from Lloyd's Register (LR) and the British Ports Association (BPA).



The report, Advanced Nuclear Technology Use Within Port Environments, examines how nuclear technology could support growing port energy requirements while creating opportunities in shipbuilding, vessel maintenance, industrial power generation and alternative fuel production.



Potential applications include providing baseload electricity for shore power, cargo-handling equipment and port facilities, as well as supporting hydrogen and synthetic fuel production.



However, the report identifies regulatory alignment, emergency preparedness, liability, insurance and workforce training as significant challenges to commercial deployment.



"Advanced nuclear has the potential to transform ports from energy consumers into resilient, low-carbon energy and industrial hubs," said Mark Tipping, Global Offshore Power-to-X Director at Lloyd's Register. "But realizing that opportunity will depend on more than technology alone."



The paper recommends integrating nuclear considerations into existing port safety-management systems, supplemented by nuclear-specific monitoring, technical expertise and regulatory oversight.



It also proposes a tiered readiness framework, ranging from ports developing basic nuclear awareness to facilities capable of supporting nuclear operations or becoming nuclear energy hubs.



Richard Ballantyne, BPA Chief Executive, emphasized that nuclear technology will not suit every port, but early planning is essential as energy demands and vessel technologies evolve.



The report cites recent assessments of nuclear-powered containership operations at Rotterdam as evidence that existing port safety frameworks can provide a foundation for evaluating nuclear vessel calls.



LR and BPA recommend early engagement with regulators, assessment of energy requirements and stakeholder coordination before committing significant capital.



