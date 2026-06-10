LR Certifies R/V Prince Madog Hydrogen Fuel Cell Retrofit

The UK-flagged research vessel Prince Madog has received certification for a hydrogen fuel cell retrofit, following approval by Lloyd’s Register (LR) under its ShipRight Risk Based Certification (RBC) framework. The certification was presented at Seaworks 2026 in Southampton.

The project, delivered by vessel owner O.S. Energy’s Naval Architecture and R&D office in collaboration with hydrogen and clean energy systems specialist Ecomar Propulsion, included the development of the vessel’s gaseous hydrogen storage system and the detailed integration design of the associated fuel cell, battery and ancillary systems.

LR's ShipRight RBC framework provides an assurance route for technologies that fall outside traditional regulatory frameworks. The approach allows projects to move forward, while maintaining robust safety and risk management standards.

The certification follows LR’s recent Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design, recognizing the safe integration of the hydrogen system and its alignment with class requirements. The project was supported through the UK Government's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC).

LR has published a report in its Fuel for thought series, providing an assessment of hydrogen’s potential role in maritime decarbonization.