LR Publishes Alternative Fuel Retrofit Guidelines

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has published new Guidance Notes for Retrofit of Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Devices highlighting the growing complexity of ship retrofit projects.

As regulatory and commercial pressures increase through measures such as FuelEU Maritime, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and the IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction ambitions, retrofitting existing vessels is becoming an increasingly important pathway for owners seeking to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and extend asset life.

However, the challenge is no longer simply selecting a single fuel or technology. Retrofit projects have become increasingly complex, requiring careful consideration of fuel storage, engine compatibility, safety systems, crew training, statutory approvals, vessel design and long-term operational impacts.

To help the industry navigate these challenges, LR’s new publication brings together alternative fuels and energy-saving devices within a single retrofit framework. It covers the practical considerations associated with converting vessels to LNG, methanol, ethanol, ammonia, hydrogen and LPG, alongside the installation of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) and air lubrication systems (ALS).

A central theme is that many retrofit decisions must be made much earlier in the process than owners may expect. Factors such as engine conversion capability, available onboard space, tank location, fuel-system integration and project execution can have a major influence on project costs, timelines and operational outcomes.

The guidance emphasizes the importance of early collaboration between owners, shipyards, equipment manufacturers, flag administrations and classification societies to avoid delays and reduce project risk.

The publication also highlights growing opportunities for energy-saving technologies. Wind-assisted propulsion systems, for example, can benefit from incentives under FuelEU Maritime through a reward factor designed to recognize their contribution to lowering greenhouse gas intensity

At the same time, the guidance notes reflect growing industry recognition that retrofit projects must address both technical and human factors. Extensive crew training, revised operating procedures, updated safety management systems and new risk assessments are identified as essential elements of successful deployment, particularly for fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, which introduce new safety considerations

The Guidance Notes for Retrofit of Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Devices is available from LR’s Retrofit Research program: Ship Retrofitting | Retrofit Research Programme | LR