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Friday, October 16, 2026

LR taps Edris for Middle East Post

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 7, 2026

Hossam Edris, Naval Business Director, Middle East, LR. Image courtesy LR

Hossam Edris, Naval Business Director, Middle East, LR. Image courtesy LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) appointed Hossam Edris as Naval Business Director for the Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Edris will lead LR's naval and defence business development activities across the region, working closely with government and industry stakeholders as they modernise fleets, strengthen sovereign defence capabilities and adopt advanced maritime technologies.

Edris brings more than 20 years of international experience across the aerospace, defence, aviation and technology sectors. Most recently, he managed International Defense Programs at Bombardier Defense, where he led complex defence programs for customers worldwide, overseeing program delivery, business performance, customer engagement and strategic growth initiatives.

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