Lucas Cribley Named CEO of C-Innovation

C-Innovation (C-I), a provider of subsea services and an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, announced the promotion of Lucas Cribley to Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Cribley will lead C-I’s overall strategy and operations as the company expands its capabilities and strengthens its position in the global subsea services market.

Cribley brings over 25 years of experience in offshore operations, project execution, and business development.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead C-Innovation as CEO,” said Cribley. “We have an exceptional team and a culture built on delivering results when it matters most. My focus will be on fortifying that foundation through continued investment in our people and capabilities, strengthening our customer partnerships, and positioning C-Innovation for long-term growth.”

Under Cribley’s leadership, C-I will continue to prioritize operational excellence while leveraging emerging technologies and integrated solutions from within the growing Chouest Group.