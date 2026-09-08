Lumitec Enhances Poco Digital Lighting Control System

Lumitec, a designer and manufacturer of environment LED lighting solutions, has announced a new enhancement to its Poco Digital Lighting Control system, the Channel Expander Feature.

This latest addition expands system flexibility and scalability, empowering boat builders, integrators, and vessel owners to manage more complex lighting configurations with ease.

At the core of this update is the ability for Poco modules to communicate over a NMEA 2000-based network, unlocking new system architecture possibilities. By networking multiple Poco modules, total channel capacity and system current output can be expanded beyond the traditional 40-amp per-module limit.

Each Poco module continues to provide four independent lighting channels, but with the new Channel Expander capability, these modules can now be deployed in coordinated networks, making the system ideally suited for larger vessels or boats with multiple distinct lighting zones.

A benefit of the update is the introduction of a centralized command structure. One Poco module can be designated as the primary control center, while additional modules operate as expansion units. This architecture allows users to configure and manage lighting zones more efficiently, streamlining system setup and on-water operation.