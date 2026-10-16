9,000 m³ Methanol-ready Tanker Christened

Dutch inland shipping company AMS Barging has christened its new diesel-electric tanker Felicitas at Noordereiland in Rotterdam. Liv and Julie, daughters of AMS Barging co-owner Igor Jansen, performed the naming ceremony.



The 135-metre tanker was designed by RensenDriessen Shipbuilding and fitted out by Den Breejen Shipyard. With a cargo capacity of approximately 9,000 m³, Felicitas features 12 cargo tanks, a dual piping system, two mass flow meters, a nitrogen generator, a bunker boom and a cargo pumping capacity of 1,800 m³ per hour. The vessel is designed to accommodate future modifications for methanol bunkering.



The addition brings AMS Barging’s fleet to 17 vessels. Earlier this year, the inland shipping specialist christened Fortuna, a sister vessel to Felicitas.



Geopolitical developments and the energy transition are reshaping the international bunker market. AMS Barging is responding with vessels that can transport conventional fuels while allowing for future changes in fuel demand.



“No one knows exactly what the fuel mix will look like in ten years' time. We see methanol as one of the important alternatives,” says Martin van Veen, Commercial Director at AMS Barging. “That is why we invest in vessels that can operate efficiently today while allowing us to respond to future developments.”



Felicitas has completed her maiden commercial voyage and is now operating on the spot market. AMS Barging reports strong demand for large tankers capable of transporting substantial cargo volumes efficiently. By carrying larger parcels in a single voyage, Felicitas can reduce the number of vessel movements required and make more efficient use of loading and unloading facilities.



The vessel has diesel-electric propulsion and Z-drives, azimuthing propulsion units that improve manoeuvrability. Its engines meet the Stage V emissions standard. AMS Barging has previously reported fuel savings of around 25% with similar diesel-electric propulsion systems, compared with conventionally powered vessels.



“With existing vessels, it can sometimes be difficult to find exactly the combination of technology and capabilities we are looking for. By developing newbuild vessels ourselves, we can incorporate the latest technologies and tailor each vessel to the needs of the market. In doing so, we are investing not only in additional capacity, but also in the future of our fleet,” Van Veen said.



The AMS Barging team. Image courtesy AMS Barging