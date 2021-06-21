Marine Link
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

$279m Royal Yacht a 'Good Idea'

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 21, 2021

© Yevgen Belich/AdobeStock

© Yevgen Belich/AdobeStock

The British government's plans to build a 200 million pound ($276.3 million) successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997, are a good idea, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

"I think it is a good idea actually," Kwarteng told Sky, though he said there was still a discussion in government over the plans. "It's a huge amount of money."

"What it does is it represents Britain - it is a symbol of Britain and if you are going on trade missions - that is exactly the way we would drive trade," he said. 

(Reuters reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making

Winning the Next Event
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News