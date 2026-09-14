MacGregor to Deliver Deck, Scientific Machinery to Four Research Vessels

MacGregor has secured orders to deliver deck cranes, handling equipment, and deck machinery for four new oceanographic research vessels. The orders were booked into MacGregor’s second and third quarter 2026 order intake, with equipment deliveries starting in 2027 and scheduled to complete by the third quarter of 2029 at the latest.

Two of the vessels will be built at the GONDAN Shipbuilders in Spain for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). The remaining two will be constructed at Titagarh Naval Systems Limited in India for the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The scope of supply for the four vessels includes CTD single line winches, wire winches, oceanographic winches, corer winches, survey boat davits, CTD davits, deck cranes, stern A-frames, ROV telescope booms, and corer handling systems with corer cradle.