MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment for Four New Höegh Autoliners’ PCTCs

Cargotec's MacGregor has won a deal to deliver comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for an additional four Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs).

The vessels will be multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready, and the order will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora class newbuilding program to eight vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

The order for MacGregor's scope, valued at more than $15 million, was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second-quarter orders received.

Vessels five and six will be delivered during the second half of 2025 and vessels seven and eight in the first half of 2026.

Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and it it is said it will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carrier. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, a side ramp and door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with MacGregor's Load Monitoring System boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.