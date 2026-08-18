MacGregor Inks Hatch Cover Deal

MacGregor was selected to deliver a comprehensive scope of cargo handling solutions for six 1,700 TEU dual-fuel LNG-powered containerships to be built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in India. The vessels are being built for the CMA CGM. The six 1,700 TEU vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2031. They will support and reinforce India’s role as a strategic hub for global trade and sustainable shipbuilding.

The order was booked to MacGregor’s Q2 2026 orders received.

The extensive scope of supply includes the design and key components, steel structures and fabrication of hatch covers, design and key components for cell guides, deck stanchions, and fixed container fittings.

This order represents a significant milestone in supporting the expansion of sustainable shipping infrastructure in the Indian subcontinent. The vessels, which are designed to run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, align with CMA CGM’s ambition to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2050. This project also marks a historic moment for the Indian maritime industry, as CMA CGM becomes the first major international carrier to commission LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard.