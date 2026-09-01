MacGregor Opens Service Engineer Hub in Trieste, Italy

MacGregor is opening a new service engineer hub in Trieste, Italy on September 1, 2026. The new site enhances MacGregor’s global service network by adding another central location to serve our customers’ fleet while significantly increasing our engineer capacity in the European region.

The location of the new hub was selected after a thorough assessment, which proved that in addition to being a central location from the perspective of customer service, Trieste also offers access to a skilled talent pool and is close to our key service locations.

MacGregor has started recruitment for service engineers in Trieste and the new hub will be fully functional by the end of 2026.