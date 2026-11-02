MacGregor reported record profitability in the third quarter of 2026 as new orders more than doubled to $340 million (€305.4 million), driven by strong demand across all its divisions.

Orders increased 126% from $150 million (€135 million) in the same quarter last year, lifting the company's order book to $1.49 billion (€1.34 billion) at the end of September, compared with $1.11 billion (€998.6 million) a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 1% to $218.7 million (€196.5 million), with sales in the Offshore division increasing, while Services revenue grew 5%.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) climbed 27% to $39.9 million (€35.9 million), with the margin improving to 18.3% from 14.5% a year earlier.

The company attributed the improved profitability to cost reductions, better pricing, the repositioning of its Offshore division around profitable core products and a leaner cost base.

For the first nine months of 2026, MacGregor secured $1.01 billion (€908.8 million) in orders, up 52% year-on-year, while revenue reached $705.8 million (€634.1 million) and adjusted EBIT increased 28% to $111.2 million (€99.9 million).

“With the $1.49 billion (€1.3 billion) order book, a growing services platform and markets underpinned by long-term structural drivers, we enter the Q4 2026 with confidence and are well positioned for continued profitable growth beyond 2026. We remain fully committed to executing our Full Ahead strategy,” said Jonas Gustavsson, MacGregor CEO.