MacGregor to Retrofit PLCs on 35 Wallenius Wilhelmsen Car, Truck Carriers

MacGregor has received an order of PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) retrofit projects for 35 Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels for Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The order was booked into MacGregor’s third quarter 2026 order intake, and the upgrades will take place based on the vessels’ sailing schedule and availability.

The scope of supply for the 35 vessels includes PLC upgrade of the ships' quarter ramps. In line with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's sustainability targets, the replaced PLCs will be stored onboard as spare parts for remaining RoRo equipment onboard or other vessels with the same equipment.