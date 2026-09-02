MacGregor Secures RoRo Equipment Order for Battery-Hybrid LNG Green Ships

MacGregor has signed contracts with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to supply a scope of RoRo equipment for TT-Line’s two new Green Ship 2.0 battery-hybrid LNG ferries. The contract includes several RoRo equipment items per vessel. The order was booked into MacGregor’s Q2 2026 orders received.

Designed to set new standards in sustainable maritime transport, the 240-meter vessels will feature 5,400 lane meters of cargo capacity and accommodation for 1,000 persons each. They will operate on key Baltic Sea routes connecting Sweden, Germany, Poland, and Lithuania.

This milestone agreement reflects a project development phase initiated in 2021.