MacGregor Share Q2 2026 Interim Report
MacGregor has shared their Q2 interim report.
Q2 performance:
- MacGregor’s second quarter 2026 was characterized by strong order intake in all divisions, and higher profitability was driven by continued disciplined project execution, active cost management, and ongoing progress in the implementation of our Full Ahead strategy.
- Orders received increased by 82 percent compared to Q2 2025 and totaled USD$409.36 million (EUR 351.2 (192.8) million).
- The order book amounted to USD$1431.7 million (EUR 1,228.3 (June 30, 2025: 1,059.4) million) at the end of the period.
- Sales decreased by four percent and totaled USD$241.28 million (EUR 207.0 (Q2 2025: 216.0) million).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14 percent and amounted to USD$40.33 million (EUR 34.6 (30.4) million), representing 16.7 (14.1) percent of sales.
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 25 percent and amounted to USD$37.18 million (EUR 31.9 (25.4) million), representing 15.4 (11.8) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability are mainly related to compensation for an insurance claim and costs linked to strategic profit acceleration projects and selected restructuring initiatives.
- EBIT increased by 173 percent and amounted to USD$39.63 million (EUR 34.0 (12.5) million) representing 16.4 (5.8) percent of sales.
- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totaled USD$40.10 million (EUR 34.4 (22.4) million).
- The leverage ratio increased to 1.01 following the USD$139.29 million (EUR 119.5 million) dividend that was decided at an extraordinary general meeting on April 24, 2026. (March 31, 2026: 0.30).
MacGregor’s Q1 to Q2 performance
- MacGregor achieved a strong order intake, continued profitability expansion and a solid cash conversion during the first half of 2026.
- Orders received increased by 30 percent from the comparison period and totaled USD$703.44 million (EUR 603.5 (464.3) million).
- The order book amounted to USD$1431.7 million (EUR 1,228.3 (June 30, 2025: 1,059.4) million) at the end of the period.
- Sales increased by 1 percent and amounted to USD$510.06 million (EUR 437.6 (434.5) million).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18 percent and amounted to USD$80.89 million (EUR 69.4 (59.0) million), representing 15.9 (13.6) percent of sales.
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 28 percent and totaled USD$74.6 million (EUR 64.0 (50.0) million), representing 14.6 (11.5) percent of sales.
- EBIT increased by 76 percent to USD$72.73 million (EUR 62.4 (35.5) million), representing 14.3 (8.2) percent of sales.
- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totaled USD$76.23 million (EUR 65.4 (47.8) million).
- The leverage ratio increased to 1.01.
The interim report for the period July–September 2026 will be published November 18, 2026.