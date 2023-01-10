Maersk Announces New Executive Leadership Team

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk on Tuesday announced a new organizational structure and a new executive leadership team.

The changes are effective February 1, 2023 and follow the appointment of Vincent Clerc as CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk effective January 1, 2023.

"The business has executed well during the past years, and we have a highly engaged and competent global team ready for the next miles of our transformation, Clerc said. "We face a challenging global economic outlook, a softening market and at the same time our customers are looking to radically improve their supply chains to make them more resilient and agile. This creates urgent needs as well as unique opportunities. To navigate through and beyond this environment, we will intensify our focus on cost discipline and service quality while increasing customer centricity, and decision power in the front line."

The Executive Leadership Team will jointly own the execution of Maersk’s Integrator strategy and is composed to create strong alignment across the enterprise as well as clear ownership and accountability for key aspects of the next phase of Maersk’s strategy, the company said.

The new organizational structure is shaped around 15 roles and areas of responsibility:

Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk

Aymeric Chandavoine, President, Europe Region

Caroline Pontoppidan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & General Counsel

Ditlev Blicher, President, Asia Pacific Region

Henriette H. Thygesen, Chief Delivery Officer

Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer – Ocean

Karsten Kildahl, Chief Commercial Officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-Central Asia

Katharina Poehlmann, Head of Strategy

Keith Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals

Narin Phol, President, North America Region

Navneet Kapoor, Chief Technology & Information Officer

Patrick Jany, Chief Financial Officer

Rabab Boulos, Chief Infrastructure Officer

Rotem Hershko, Chief Product Officer – Logistics & Services

Silvia Ding, Head of Transformation

Susana Elvira Meire, Chief People Officer

"This team includes leaders with a long tenure within Maersk, and leaders with experience from outside the company, bringing increased diversity of thought, age, gender and nationality," Clerc said. "Together with the team, I look very much forward to continuing our strong momentum into the next phase of our strategy and I am excited to get to work in the new structure and together with all Maersk colleagues accelerate our business transformation."