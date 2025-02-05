Maersk Initiates Share Buy-Back

A.P. Møller - Maersk has decided to initiate a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4 billion (around $2 billion) to be executed over a period of 12 months.

The purpose of the program is to adjust the capital structure of the company ultimately through cancellation of shares repurchased. It was in February last year due to market uncertainties caused by disruptions in the Red Sea.

The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from February 7 to August 6, 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around $1 billion). A maximum of 325,000 A shares and 1,900,000 B shares can be acquired in the first phase of the share buy-back program.

The share buy-back program is initiated pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting in March 2023, which entitled the company to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 15% of the share capital at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%.

The company has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) as Lead Manager for the first phase of the share buy-back. SEB will make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence from the company and within the announced limits.

Prior to the first phase of the share buy-back program, the company holds 119,982 B shares.



