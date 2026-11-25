Maersk has ordered 12 ultra-large container ships scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031, which will become the biggest vessels in its fleet, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The vessels, each able to carry 24,000 twenty-foot containers, will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on conventional bunker fuel or liquefied gas, Maersk said in an emailed statement.

"With their capacity, the vessels are well-suited for deployment on the most cargo-intensive services and will contribute to the continuous modernisation of the Maersk fleet, helping it maintain its competitive edge," the company said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)