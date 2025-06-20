Marine Link
Maersk Pauses Haifa Port Calls

June 20, 2025

Copyright StockStudio/AdobeStock

Container shipping company Maersk said on Friday it had temporarily paused vessel calls at Israel's Haifa port amid regional tensions.

The Danish company said it did not experience any further disruptions to its scheduled operations in the region.

Israel has been hitting Iran from the air since last Friday in what it describes as an effort to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has denied plans to develop such weapons and has retaliated by launching counterstrikes on Israel.

On Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it had launched combined missile and drone attacks at military and industrial sites linked to Israel's defence industry in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

