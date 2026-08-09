Maersk to Sell Training Subsidiary

A.P. Moller - Maersk has entered into an agreement to sell Maersk Training and its subsidiary Maersk H2S Safety Services to Open Gate Capital, an industrial, corporate carve-out specialist.

For more than four decades, Maersk Training has provided specialized training, competence development and safety services to industries including energy, maritime, renewables and logistics, supporting customers in managing operational risk and workforce safety.

The transaction reflects Maersk's ongoing focus on the development of its strategic brands and recognizes the strong positions that Maersk Training and Maersk H2S Services have established in the market. Under the ownership of Open Gate Capital, the business will be well positioned to continue its growth with a dedicated strategic focus on training, gas detection, safety and workforce competency solutions.

"Maersk Training has built a strong business with highly skilled colleagues, trusted customer relationships and a solid foundation for future growth.

We believe this transaction will enable Maersk Training to continue developing under an owner with training, safety and competency solutions as a key focus area, creating new opportunities for customers, employees and the business alike," said Katharina Poehlmann, Head of Strategy at A.P. Moller - Maersk and Chairwoman of Maersk Training.

The transaction is expected to be closed later in 2026.



