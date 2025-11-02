Maersk Strengthens Ties with India

A.P. Moller – Maersk is reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's maritime sector and is intending to significantly expand its operational footprint in the country through port infrastructure investments, vessel reflagging, and enhanced local partnerships across the maritime value chain.

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited), part of A.P. Moller - Maersk, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat Maritime Board outlining a proposed expansion with an investment scope of $2 billion.

Subject to a long-term concession agreement with Indian authorities, the expansion will significantly enhance the port's capacity and capabilities with container and liquid cargo handling infrastructure, while strengthening multimodal connectivity with a dedicated freight corridor and the national hinterland.

Maersk has registered a new legal entity, Maersk Bharat IFSC Pvt. Ltd., at GIFT City IFSCA, Gujarat and flagged two vessels – Maersk Vigo and Maersk Vilnius – under the Indian flag, marking a milestone in the company's engagement with India's maritime sector. This initiative aligns with the growing importance of domestic tonnage for supply chain resilience.

The company is also deepening its collaborations with Indian shipyards for vessel repair and maintenance activities. Multiple MoUs have been signed with different yards to explore repair, maintenance, and new-building opportunities, establish capabilities that meet international operational standards, and create opportunities for knowledge transfer and skill development.

Additionally, Maersk is exploring local manufacturing and the procurement of containers from Indian companies, working closely with partners to share technical specifications and quality requirements for procuring seaworthy containers, with the aim of establishing a robust domestic production roadmap.

“India possesses significant infrastructure capabilities that Maersk wishes to capitalise on. By flagging vessels under the Indian flag, manufacturing seaworthy containers in India and engaging local yards for maintenance and repair work, we're not just expanding our operational flexibility; we're investing in the development of India's maritime ecosystem and demonstrating our belief in the country's technical capabilities,’ said Ahmed Hassan, Head of Asset Strategy, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Maersk is partnering with educational institutes and organizations focused on skill development in the maritime sector, providing world-class onboard training opportunities to maritime cadets and ratings. These initiatives are designed to build a highly competent workforce that meets global standards, while creating meaningful employment opportunities within the maritime industry.



