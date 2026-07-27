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Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Maersk Takes Delivery of First Ammonia Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 27, 2026

Source: HD Hyundai Samho

Source: HD Hyundai Samho

HD Hyundai Samho has delivered its first-ever very large ammonia carrier (VLAC), the 93,000-cubic-meter Jane Maersk, to Danish shipping company Maersk.

The vessel is the first of five ordered in November 2023 and is capable of transporting both liquefied ammonia and LPG. To safely handle ammonia’s highly corrosive and toxic properties, it is equipped with advanced systems, including a specialized 'High Level Alarm' to minimize misloading risks.

The company has secured nine VLACs this year alone, bringing its total VLAC order backlog to 22 vessels worth $2.55 billion.

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