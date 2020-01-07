Maersk Tankers Launches New Digital Venture

Maersk Tankers is launching a new standalone digital business to reduce CO2 emissions and optimize vessels’ earnings across the tramp shippig industry.

Soren C. Meyer is moving from Chief Asset Officer to Chief Executive Officer of the new digital venture.

The as-yet-unnamed business will develop and sell the software product SimBunker to vessel owners and managers in the tramp shipping industry to help them use their vessels more efficiently. This will reduce CO2 emissions, supporting the shipping industry’s ongoing efforts towards more sustainable development, and increase earnings.



SimBunker optimizes vessels’ bunker spend, which can account for up to 60% of the total voyage costs, by determining optimal solutions for factors such as speed, bunker purchase and route. The software product was developed within Maersk Tankers and will now be spun off into the new digital business, along with its related customer base.



“Through significant and strategic investment, we have established Maersk Tankers as the digital front-runner in the tanker industry. Digitization will enhance customer and partner experience, transform our business and contribute to a more efficient operation, benefitting both sustainability and profitability. This becomes increasingly important at a time when the shipping industry must adapt to take its share in solving complex challenges posed by climate change and new regulatory requirements. With the new set-up, we will be able to accelerate our digital strategy,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Tankers.



The company is retaining a key part of its digital strategy in-house under the leadership of Peter Schroder, Chief Digital Officer. Claus Gronborg, Chief Commercial Officer, is taking on the role of Chief Investment Officer, leading a new combined Asset Management and Strategic Growth function.