Maersk Training and Fletcher Technical Community College have unveiled a new helideck at the Fletcher Maritime & Safety Training Facility in Houma. It is the latest step in a partnership that brought offshore and maritime safety training to Houma, and more accredited courses are planned. The facility was unveiled at a ribbon cutting on November 6, and the first courses start December 14, 2026.

Offshore crews in the Gulf travel to work by helicopter. With the new helideck, Gulf Coast workers can complete hands-on helideck training close to home.

The training helideck was previously a real offshore helideck. It was taken out of service, moved about 14 miles by barge from Dulac to Fletcher, and rebuilt on site with heli-wells, deck markings, perimeter safety netting and a windsock. An AgustaWestland AW109 helicopter, donated by Bristow, sits on the deck. Participants practice helicopter landing and take-off procedures, refueling, emergency response and rescue on the same type of equipment they will use offshore. Courses include Helideck Operations Initial Training (HOIT) and Helicopter Landing Officer & Helideck Assistant (HLO/HDA).

Maersk Training has delivered helideck training in South Louisiana since 2021. In 2025 alone, it trained 323 offshore workers across 41 helideck operations courses. The Maritime & Safety Training Facility at Fletcher opened in June 2025.

The helideck adds to the courses already running in Houma, including helicopter underwater egress (HUET), lifeboat and survival craft, rigging, slinging and crane operations, and offshore safety and survival. Maersk Training's courses in Houma carry OPITO, OSHA, IADC and API approvals, with more accredited courses coming.

The launch comes days after OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, completed its acquisition of Maersk Training from A.P. Moller – Maersk on November 2, 2026.