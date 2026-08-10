Maersk Training Sold to OpenGate Capital

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has entered into an agreement to sell Maersk Training and its subsidiary Maersk H2S Safety Services to Open Gate Capital, an industrial, corporate carve-out specialist. The agreement remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For more than four decades, Maersk Training has provided specialized training, competence development and safety services to industries including energy, maritime, renewables and logistics, supporting customers in managing operational risk and workforce safety.

Until the transaction closes, expected later in 2026, Maersk Training continues to operate as part of A.P. Moller - Maersk. Employees, customers, and partners should expect business to continue as usual throughout the transition period.

The transaction reflects Maersk's ongoing focus on the development of its strategic brands and recognizes the strong positions that Maersk Training and Maersk H2S Services have established in the market. Under the ownership of Open Gate Capital, the business will be well positioned to continue its growth with a dedicated strategic focus on training, gas detection, safety and workforce competency solutions.