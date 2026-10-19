Maersk Vessel Marks Ethanol First on U.S. Route

WinGD recorded the first in-service operation of its X-DF-M/E alcohol fuel engine platform on ethanol fuel, following a successful bunkering and voyage in the US. The 9,000 TEU container ship Tangier Maersk, owned by the Maersk shipping line, successfully sailed from Houston to New York on ethanol fuel.

The vessel took on the bunker at the Port of Houston in late September, with the world’s largest bioethanol producer POET supplying fuel for the WinGD X82DF-Mengine powering the vessel. The occasion marked the first marine bunkering of a 100% bioethanol blend in the US, and the first ever in-service bunkering of ethanol to a WinGD engine.

As well as highlighting the increasing availability of bioethanol to marine markets – POET alone produces 3 billion gallons a year across 35 sites – the sailing marks a milestone in the operational record of WinGD’s alcohol fuel engine platform. The first X-DF-M/E engine capable of using methanol entered service in 2025, with multi-alcohol fuel capability added this year – enabling both methanol and ethanol fuel to be used on six mid-sized sister vessels ordered by Maersk.

The successful bunkering operation was the result of strong collaboration between several partners, with Maersk providing the vessel, Kirby Corporation providing fuel transportation and bunkering, and the Port of Houston overseeing port coordination. The US Coast Guard also supported the project by verifying that regulatory requirements to conduct the bunkering operation had been met.

The chemical similarities between methanol and ethanol mean that both can be used in WinGD’s X-DF-M/E engines, with injection optimised for either fuel or for similar performance with both fuels. This flexibility means that operators can switch between the two fuels in the same engine depending on greenhouse gas emissions reduction requirements, cost and availability – delivering a more cost-effective transition towards net-zero emissions from international shipping.