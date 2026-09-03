MAGNASHEAR Brakes Approved by CSA For Hazardous Duty Applications

Force Control Industries' MAGNASHEAR hazardous duty (MHD) motor brakes are now CSA approved for hazardous duty applications in North America. With Oil Shear Technology, MHD brakes are available in torque capacities ranging from 3 to 1250 lb-ft.

Designed for fast installation, MAGNASHEAR brakes feature a "Quick Mount" design for direct mounting to standard NEMA 56C through 449TC motors. Fully enclosed and sealed against dirt, moisture, and other contaminants, they are well suited for severe-duty and washdown environments.

Typical applications include where explosive dust us present, as well as cranes, hoists, winches, ship and railcar loading and unloading conveyors, tipper cars, and other equipment requiring frequent stopping or accurate positioning.

Oil Shear Technology

Unlike conventional dry brakes, MAGNASHEAR brakes transmit torque through a thin film of automatic transmission fluid between the friction discs and drive plates. As the brake engages, the fluid molecules shear, smoothly transmitting torque while bringing rotating surfaces to synchronous speed. Because torque is transmitted through the fluid rather than direct frictional contact, wear on the friction surfaces is minimized, resulting in dramatically longer service life without the need for periodic air-gap adjustments.

A patented fluid recirculation system continuously removes heat from the friction stack, preventing the heat buildup that commonly shortens the service life of conventional dry brakes. The same fluid also lubricates all internal components, reducing wear and extending the life of bearings, seals, and friction elements. In outdoor applications, enclosed dry-friction brakes are susceptible to condensation buildup that can lead to internal corrosion and brake lockup, a problem eliminated by oil shear technology.

Available Options & Accessories

MAGNASHEAR Hazardous Duty brakes are available with spring-set torque ratings from 3 to 1,250 Ib-ft and can be selected independently of motor horsepower or frame size for optimum braking performance. Standard models are available for direct mounting on NEMA 56C through 449TC motor frames, but metric and custom mounting provisions are available upon request. While MAGNASHEAR brakes are available in 115, 230 or 460VAC, MHD models are only available in 115VAC. MHD models can be ordered with options including an encoder stub shaft and manual hand release. Factory-assembled brake motors are also available and configured to application requirements.