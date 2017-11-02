ClassNK Updates to Good Maintenance Onboard Ships

Leading classification society ClassNK has just released the latest version of Good Maintenance Onboard Ships (October, 2017).

The comprehensive checklist is designed to be used by shipmasters, crew, shipowners, and other key personnel in order to ensure vessels are safe, well-maintained and comply with regulations.

To further improve the quality and efficiency of maintenance onboard ships, ClassNK has incorporated its knowledge and experience gained through surveys and audits, feedback from Port State Control (PSC) inspections, and comments from shipowners and mariners to provide the most up-to-date checklists for Routine Maintenance, PSC Inspections, Safety Management Systems, Ship Security Management Systems, as well as photos of the most common deficiencies. The latest edition now also includes a checklist for the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006).

ClassNK’s Director of Survey Operations Division Yoshinori Kozeki said: “This easy-to-use checklist is a result of our ongoing commitment to improve the safety of life and property at sea, and the prevention of pollution of the marine environment. The latest edition of Good Maintenance Onboard Ships includes clear explanations, photo examples as well as guidance on the latest updates in the industry. We hope that crews will utilize this to help create a safer work environment, decrease the number of PSC detainments and prevent maintenance related problems before they occur.”