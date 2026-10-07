Malin Group Receives Silver Award in Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

Malin Group has been awarded Silver in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). The silver award, representing the second-highest accolade available through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, demonstrates their support for the Armed Forces community, spanning Reservists, service leavers, cadets and military families.

Alan Hamilton, Project Lead, and Helenor Fisher, Director of Marketing and Business Development received the award from Brigadier Andy Muddiman, Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland, on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence, at this year's Silver ERS Awards, hosted by the Lowland Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association (Lowland RFCA) at the Burrell Collection in Glasgow.

Malin Group's involvement in the defense sector stretches back to the 1980s, from work on the Type 45 destroyers and major block moves for the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, to latterly supporting the launch of today's Type 26 and Type 31 frigates. They have also worked to assist individuals transition from the Armed Forces into civilian careers, as well as working to inspire the next generation to consider careers within maritime and engineering. Spearheaded through their Malin Young Engineers initiative, the firm offer talks, visits and interactive workshops to a range of young people, from primary one kids, to school leavers, University students and serving cadets.

The Silver ERS Awards ceremony brought together employers from across the region that have demonstrated their commitment to Defence and the Armed Forces community. In addition to celebrating the achievements of this year's 19 recipients, the event also provided the opportunity to network with like-minded businesses and organizations, and recognize and celebrate the contributions made by Reservists, service leavers, cadets and military families.