Mammoet, Port of Argentia Plan Floating Dry Dock, Marine Repair Facility

Mammoet Canada Eastern Ltd., Port of Argentia Inc. and Argentia Capital Inc. (ACI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance plans for a floating dry dock and marine repair facility at the Port of Argentia in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.



The proposed development would combine Mammoet's heavy lifting, transport and marine engineering capabilities with the port's existing infrastructure, creating additional capacity for vessel maintenance, repair and industrial services.



Central to the project is the Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP), developed by Mammoet subsidiary Tugdock Submersible Platforms Ltd. The modular floating dry dock system is designed to accommodate vessels of varying sizes and can be scaled to meet changing operational requirements, providing an alternative to conventional fixed dry dock infrastructure.



The proposed facility would also leverage Argentia's existing graving dock, deepwater, ice-free harbor and extensive industrial property to support year-round operations.



"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to build on Mammoet's established presence at Argentia and introduce advanced, scalable marine technology to the Canadian market," said Jeremy Asher, Managing Director at Mammoet.



The partners envision a multi-client facility serving commercial shipping, offshore oil and gas, offshore wind, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.



Mammoet already operates at Argentia, including work associated with the former Cenovus Graving Dock site and offshore wind marshalling projects.



Scott Penney, CEO of Port of Argentia, said the agreement builds on the port's existing relationship with Mammoet and opportunities emerging across Canada's marine industry.



The partners will next initiate a formal Expression of Interest process to identify an experienced international marine industrial operator capable of managing the proposed facility.



The MOU represents an initial development step, with the partners seeking to establish a competitive marine repair operation while expanding Newfoundland and Labrador's industrial capacity and creating opportunities for regional suppliers and skilled trades.