Mammoet Wins Contract for Hawaii Dry Dock Upgrade

Mammoet has entered into an agreement with DHO (Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV) to perform transportation and lifting services for the construction of Dry Dock 5 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

This initiative stems from the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), which aims to support Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s (PHNSY & IMF) ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future by maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines.

Under the agreement, Mammoet will be responsible for the transport using SPMTs and lifting using a specialized gantry. This toolbox of equipment will be used to install the dry dock's floor sections which weigh upwards of 4,000t each.

The initial work of installing foundational piles into the harbor waters has begun, with project completion expected by late 2027. The new dry dock will be deeper than the existing dry dock which will be replaced and will be able to accommodate Los Angeles and Virginia-class attack submarines for repair, maintenance, and modernization.

Pierre Mille, Sales Manager for Mammoet, states, “We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to share our expertise and experience on this high-profile project. The heavy lift and transport development strategy we have shared with DHO will allow us to provide an efficient solution and offer the best possible execution strategy for this project. We are very thankful for the opportunity and are eager to build upon our methods to ensure we perform above expectations for our customers.”

Upon completion, the upgraded facility is expected to have a significantly long life span. Notably, Mammoet has also been involved in the modernization of historic multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 in Brewer, Maine, which was originally constructed during World War II.