MAN to Power Thai Navy Newbuilds

MAN Energy Solutions said it has secured a contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two new 41-meter patrol vessels for the Royal Thai Navy. Each vessel will be powered by two MAN 16V175D-MM, IMO Tier II engines, each rated at 2,960 kWm at 1,900 rpm.

Marsun Shipyard in Thailand will construct the newbuildings with delivery scheduled for August 2020.

The Royal Thai Navy already operates MAN Energy Solutions engines on its Krabi-class offshore patrol vessels; a second such vessel was commissioned last September.

MAN 175D engine

MAN Energy Solutions said it developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Twelve-, 16- and 20-cylinder variants of the engine are available with outputs ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 kW, and these are optimized for propelling ferries, offshore supply vessels, tug boats and other, working vessels.

Specialist model versions have also been developed for other market segments, such as superyachts and naval marine applications. The MAN 175D is also eco-friendly, being designed from the outset to comply with the latest, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements. The engine utilizes a compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimize space on board.

(Image: Marsun)