MAN Powerplant Chosen for new Svitzer TRAnsverse Tug Design

Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey have placed an order for a pair of MAN 12V175D-MM marine prime movers. The 2 x 2,040 kW-rated propulsion engines were selected to provide power for a new generation 60 TBP TRAnsverse tug. Both engines will be supplied along with MAN Energy Solutions’ versatile and efficient SCR exhaust gas after-treatment system, enabling the vessel to meet IMO Tier III emission standards.

The engines and accompanying SCR systems will be supplied direct to Sanmar from the MAN Energy Solutions production facility in Denmark, with a delivery scheduled for December22, while vessel completion is planned for Q3 2023.

“Svitzer is extremely excited with the new and very innovative TRAnsverse tug design which we have developed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd.," said Svitzer’s COO, Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, said.The compact 26-meter version of the TRAnsverse tug called for ‘short’ TIER III engines. With the MAN 175D engine we believe we have found the right balance between engine size and power requirement. Our experience with this type of engine is good and we recently used this type of engine for two icebreaking tugs delivered last year,”

MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as super-yachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.



