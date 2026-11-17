The Saab-led MANGROVE consortium has successfully completed Phase 1 Of the Allied Underwater Battlespace Mission Network (AUWB -MN), delivering a milestone in NATO's ambition to establish a secure, interoperable and resilient mission network for underwater battlespace.

Bringing together expertise from industry, academia and defense specialists from around the world, the MANGROVE consortium has spent the past year developing the architectural, technical and governance foundations required to enable future multinational underwater battlespace operations.

As the strategic importance of the underwater domain grows, the ability to seamlessly and securely integrate crewed and uncrewed systems and maintain situational awareness across multinational operations has become increasingly vital.

AUWB-MN is designed to allow nations to share information, coordinate assets and operate as an integrated force regardless of the technology being used. Rather than relying on bespoke integrations between individual systems, AUWB-MN defines common standards and security principles that will allow systems to integrate more rapidly and effectively.

This first phase also established the foundations for a future Test and Reference Environment that will form the basis for the next stage of the project, supporting future experimentation, capability development, compliance assessment and operational exercises.

The MANGROVE consortium is led by Saab's business area Naval, with CETENA and IDS of the Fincantieri Group, FlySight, GraalTech, Miraya, Saab UK, S2IX and the University of Plymouth.