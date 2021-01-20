MARAD to Award $19.6 Million in Small Shipyard Grants

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) said it will award $19.6 million in federal funding to support efficiency improvements and modernizations at America’s small shipyards.

The investments awarded annually by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s MARAD through the Small Shipyard Grant Program help U.S. shipyards and their workers to reap the benefits of increased production capabilities, and boost yards’ competitiveness in the global marketplace.

Since its inception in 2008, the Department’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded more than $243 million through 268 grants.

“America’s shipyards are a vital foundation for both our national security and our Nation’s economy. U.S.-Flag commercial vessels—built and maintained right here in the U.S.—carry not only military equipment and supplies, but many carry commercial goods in both contiguous and non-contiguous trade,” said Doug Burnett, who is the MARAD Chief Counsel who is acting in lieu of the Administrator.

The Small Shipyard Grant Program supports a variety of projects including capital and related improvements, and equipment upgrades that foster ship construction, repair and reconfiguration in small shipyards across the United States. The grants also can be used to support maritime training programs that improve technical skills to enhance shipyard worker efficiency and productivity.

The Small Shipyard Grants, which are limited to no more than 75% of the estimated improvement costs, are available to U.S. shipyards with fewer than 1,200 production employees.

Applications for the grants are due by 5 p.m. EST on February 25, and MARAD said it intends to award grants no later than April 26.