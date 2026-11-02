On October 27, 2026, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) Awarded $41,414,928 in Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) Grants to Corn Belt Ports.

MARAD continues to invest in the four modern, sustainable, rural, regional, multimodal, inland, partnership ports in the Heart of the Corn Belt. Since 2003, a total of $143 million has been invested by MARAD in eleven rural port infrastructure projects (See attached slides for more background information).

“The regionalization of the ports in the Heart of the Corn Belt is paying off," said Robert Sinkler, the Executive Director and Founder of the Corn Belt Ports.

The most recent MARAD PIDP Grant Awards include:



Morris, IL (Illinois Waterway Ports Commission Area)

Grundy County Multimodal Terminal Expansion Project (awarded: $10,987,800). The project will extend the existing barge slip from 185 feet to approximately 300 feet. Additional elements include engineering, earthwork, civil site development, onsite road improvements, mooring dolphins, targeted dredging, electrical systems, a slip working platform, marine winches, and cargo-handling machinery consisting of a material handler, loader, and skid steer.



Peoria, IL (Illinois Waterway Ports Commission Area)

Peoria Multimodal River Terminal Project (awarded: $11,250,000). The project will redevelop a previously used Illinois River brownfield parcel into a modern, multi-commodity inland marine terminal serving agriculture, the steel and critical minerals supply chain, and the domestic industrial raw-commodity network. The project consists of five elements: a dock, loading conveyors, storage bins, scales and sampling equipment, and overland conveyors.



Rock Island, IL (Upper Mississippi River Ports of Iowa and Illinois Area)

Port of Rock Island Expansion and Rehabilitation Project (awarded: $9,015,143). The project will rehabilitate and expand six functionally integrated capital elements: (1) a new barge progression system; (2) a new onsite conveyance system; (3) dock wall rehabilitation and expansion; (4) dock redevelopment of the Buzzi Unicem area; (5) a new dome with integrated conveyance, and (6) rail improvements.



Red Wing, MN (Northern Grain Belt Ports (Area)

Red Wing Agricultural Expansion and Port Infrastructure Economic Advancement Project (awarded: $10,161,985). The project will reconstruct the Red Wing Grain port facility’s barge loading system, conveyors, electric winch system, and dust collection systems to increase cargo throughput and elevate the loadout infrastructure above the 100-year floodplain. Additional grant-funded components include installing barge access gangways, a floating dock barge, and permanent earth berms.



