MARAD, CORE POWER to Explore Nuclear-Powered Shipping Technologies

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) and CORE POWER (US) Inc. signed an agreement to accelerate the commercial, industrial, and regulatory pathways for U.S.-flagged nuclear-powered commercial ships. Fueled by small modular reactor (SMR) technology, this first-of-its-kind partnership will advance the President's agenda to strengthen American shipping and secure energy dominance.

Under the Memorandum of Cooperation, MARAD and CORE POWER will establish a collaborative framework to navigate SMR regulatory acceptance, port operations, workforce credentialing, fuel and lifecycle services, insurance, and finance. The announcement comes ahead of the International Atomic Energy Agency's ATLAS launch forum on nuclear applications at sea.