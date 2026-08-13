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Thursday, August 13, 2026

MARAD Invests $35.1m Into Small US Shipyards

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 13, 2026

© Adobe Stock/zhu difeng

© Adobe Stock/zhu difeng

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) is delivering $35.1 million to invest in critical infrastructure and workforce development at 45 shipyards across 24 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The program received a 300% increase in funding in 2026.

Projects examples include:

  • $1,007,678 to Gulf Marine Repair Corporation in Tampa, Florida, for training center equipment, wheel loaders and upgrades to three berths in its south slip.
  • $1,000,000 to Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. in Mamaroneck, New York, for an offshore marine crane.
  • $991,565 to Carlisle & Bray Hebron Shipyard in Hebron, Kentucky, for a floating drydock.
  • $387,745 to Signet Maritime Corporation in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for equipment including a plasma cutting table, welding tractors, a crane, and a vertical tilt-frame bandsaw.
  • $321,474.38 to Safe Boats International LLC in Bremerton Washington, for 17 welding machines to be used in their aluminum welding/fabrication training program.
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