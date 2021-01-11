Maran Tankers Takes Suezmax Delivery from South Korea's Daehan
The newly built Suezmax tanker Maran Solon was delivered to Maran Tankers Management on January 4, the Greek operator said on social media.
The Greek-flagged, 157,000 dwt Suezmax is classed by ABS and was built by Daehan Shipbuilding Co. in South Korea.
The handover follows the 2020 deliveries of DNV GL-classed Maran Phoebe and Maran Orpheus, as well as ABS-classed Maran Aspasia, all Greek-flagged and built by Daehan.
Maran Tankers also has a pair of 318,000 dwt very large crude carriers (VLCC) on order from South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), due for delivery in May and July 2021. These vessels will be flagged in the Bahamas.