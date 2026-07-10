Marco Polo, Siemens Gamesa Ink Two-CSOV Framework Agreement

Singapore-listed marine logistics company Marco Polo Marine's offshore wind division, PKR Offshore, has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the deployment and charter of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) for offshore wind projects in Asia.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, PKR Offshore will provide two upcoming CSOVs to support Siemens Gamesa across multiple offshore wind projects in Taiwan. The companies will also work together on deploying PKR Offshore's CSOV fleet for Siemens Gamesa projects in South Korea and Japan.

The framework is set to run from 2029 for an initial two-year period, with an option to start in 2028 and options for extensions of between one and three years.

The vessels will be equipped with Siemens Energy's BlueDrive PlusC hybrid propulsion system, designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

PKR Offshore has operated the CSOV Wind Archer since its first charter contract in Taiwan in April 2025. Its second CSOV, CSOV Plus, is under construction at Marco Polo Marine's shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028. A third unit is in the planning phase.

The CSOV Plus is purpose-built for operations in both the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.

“We are delighted to enter into this framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa, one of the foremost names in the global offshore wind industry. Securing a multi-year framework agreement for our CSOVs, even ahead of the delivery of vessels, is a strong endorsement of our next-generation CSOV Plus and of PKRO’s track record in supporting offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

“This agreement advances our strategy of expanding the Group’s offshore wind footprint across the region, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with Siemens Gamesa as Taiwan’s offshore wind sector continues to develop,” said Sean Lee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Marine.

“This agreement with PKR Offshore strengthens our offshore execution capabilities and supports our ability to deliver reliable solutions for customers across Taiwan and the wider APAC region. PKR Offshore has been a trusted partner since the early days of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry, and this agreement reflects our shared commitment to supporting the continued growth of offshore wind and a strong regional supply chain,” added Radoslaw Rams, Head of Project Management for Offshore Asia-Pacific at Siemens Gamesa.