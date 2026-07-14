Marcura Acquires Fairway Maritime

Marcura has acquired the business assets of Fairway Maritime LLC, a US-based provider in demurrage and marine claims management.

The acquisition follows those of HubSE and Shipdem, making Marcura Claims the industry’s largest laytime processor by volume. Marcura Claims spans self-serve laytime tools, AI-assisted claims processing and fully managed services across every major cargo segment.

Fairway will be fully integrated into Marcura Claims. The existing team of analysts will continue to work with their existing customers while contributing their expertise across Marcura’s wider demurrage management portfolio. Current Fairway Maritime customers will benefit from continuity of service, now supported by Marcura’s global infrastructure and technology investment. Tom Black will continue to work with Marcura in an advisory capacity.