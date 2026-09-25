Marea Scale Models Launches in the UK

Marea Scale Models has launched in the UK, bringing its AI-assisted design process, Ai Refloat, to the European maritime market. The process has been developed to produce highly detailed, accurate, immediately recognizable maritime scale models more efficiently while preserving the hand-finished detail clients expect.

Using Ai Refloat, Marea delivered few commercial ship models to an international maritime client within two months. The commissions included container ships, a bulk carriers and crude oil tankers, each individually assembled, detailed, painted and finished by hand to ensure it remained immediately recognisable as the vessel it represented.

Producing an accurate model involves more than reducing a ship’s dimensions. Railings, deck equipment and structural features that are clearly visible on the vessel itself can become too fine, fragile or indistinct when reproduced in miniature.

Model makers have traditionally addressed these problems through extensive manual design work, adapting individual features before manufacture begins and sometimes compromising detail where components become too fine or fragile at scale.

Ai Refloat enables Marea to create more accurate 3D models at the design stage, preserving vessel-specific features while reducing the manual reworking traditionally required before production.

Marea can reproduce details as fine as 30 microns (0.03mm), allowing features that might otherwise be simplified or lost at scale to be retained in the finished model. This greater precision also reduces the need to compromise vessel-specific details as dimensions get smaller.

Ai Refloat is used during the design stage. It does not manufacture, assemble or finish models autonomously.

Once the digital design is approved, Marea's team assembles, paints, details, finishes and applies weathering by hand.

Marea’s initial work focuses on merchant shipping, including container ships, cargo vessels, bulk carriers, crude and product tankers, and VLCCs.

For technical vessels, accuracy can depend on details that are immediately recognisable to the people who operate them. On tankers and gas carriers, features such as manifold arrangements, deck equipment, pipework and containment systems can be critical to whether a model accurately represents the vessel.

Marea’s work is not limited to large display models. The company also produces smaller-format presentation models made from recycled marine waste material, in limited runs of 10 units, allowing shipping companies to mark newbuild deliveries, naming ceremonies, fleet milestones and other significant moments without committing to larger production quantities.